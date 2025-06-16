403
Amazon Pledges USD13B for Expanding Australia’s Data Centers
(MENAFN) Amazon is set to pour AU$20 billion (US$13 billion) into expanding and operating data centers across Australia over the next four years, announced the nation’s prime minister on Sunday.
“We’re taking advantage of the AI revolution – the Australian way. Amazon Web Services’ $20 billion investment in data centres in Australia will set us up for the future, boosting our economy and productivity,” Anthony Albanese shared on X.
This unprecedented financial commitment—Amazon’s largest technology investment ever disclosed in Australia—aims to meet surging demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. It promises to accelerate AI adoption, enhance technological capabilities, and modernize enterprises throughout the country, regardless of their size.
“This is a huge vote of confidence in the Australian economy,” Albanese emphasized.
In addition to data centers, Amazon plans to channel resources into three solar farms located in Victoria and Queensland, adding more than 170 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to the grid.
Australia’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources projects that AI and automation could increase the country’s GDP by as much as AU$600 billion (US$391 billion) per year by 2030.
Globally, leading technology companies are ramping up infrastructure investments to keep pace with skyrocketing needs for generative AI and cloud computing solutions.
