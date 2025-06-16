Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amazon Pledges USD13B for Expanding Australia’s Data Centers

Amazon Pledges USD13B for Expanding Australia’s Data Centers


2025-06-16 07:41:10
(MENAFN) Amazon is set to pour AU$20 billion (US$13 billion) into expanding and operating data centers across Australia over the next four years, announced the nation’s prime minister on Sunday.

“We’re taking advantage of the AI revolution – the Australian way. Amazon Web Services’ $20 billion investment in data centres in Australia will set us up for the future, boosting our economy and productivity,” Anthony Albanese shared on X.

This unprecedented financial commitment—Amazon’s largest technology investment ever disclosed in Australia—aims to meet surging demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. It promises to accelerate AI adoption, enhance technological capabilities, and modernize enterprises throughout the country, regardless of their size.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in the Australian economy,” Albanese emphasized.

In addition to data centers, Amazon plans to channel resources into three solar farms located in Victoria and Queensland, adding more than 170 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to the grid.

Australia’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources projects that AI and automation could increase the country’s GDP by as much as AU$600 billion (US$391 billion) per year by 2030.

Globally, leading technology companies are ramping up infrastructure investments to keep pace with skyrocketing needs for generative AI and cloud computing solutions.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109679609

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search