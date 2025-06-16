403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietnam Revamps Employment Law
(MENAFN) Vietnam’s National Assembly approved significant amendments to the Employment Law on Monday, broadening access to preferential loans and extending unemployment insurance coverage, a local news agency revealed.
The updated legislation empowers the government to adjust loan eligibility criteria and interest rates flexibly in response to socio-economic changes. This measure aims to increase the number of workers able to secure concessional credit for job creation, job retention, and overseas employment opportunities, according to the state media report.
Previously, only specific groups could benefit from these loans. Now, the law includes workers at start-ups, innovation-focused enterprises, near-poor households, and businesses employing a high number of women or older laborers, effectively replacing the fixed categories of beneficiaries.
Moreover, the scope for overseas employment loans has expanded. Instead of being limited to disadvantaged or prioritized groups, all Vietnamese laborers working abroad under contract will now qualify for support.
In addition, the law broadens unemployment insurance eligibility. It will cover employees with contracts lasting at least one month as well as part-time workers earning monthly wages that meet or exceed the minimum level required for compulsory social insurance, the report noted.
The revised Employment Law is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2026.
The updated legislation empowers the government to adjust loan eligibility criteria and interest rates flexibly in response to socio-economic changes. This measure aims to increase the number of workers able to secure concessional credit for job creation, job retention, and overseas employment opportunities, according to the state media report.
Previously, only specific groups could benefit from these loans. Now, the law includes workers at start-ups, innovation-focused enterprises, near-poor households, and businesses employing a high number of women or older laborers, effectively replacing the fixed categories of beneficiaries.
Moreover, the scope for overseas employment loans has expanded. Instead of being limited to disadvantaged or prioritized groups, all Vietnamese laborers working abroad under contract will now qualify for support.
In addition, the law broadens unemployment insurance eligibility. It will cover employees with contracts lasting at least one month as well as part-time workers earning monthly wages that meet or exceed the minimum level required for compulsory social insurance, the report noted.
The revised Employment Law is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment