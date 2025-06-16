403
Jordanian FM urges international community to keep spotlight on Gaza
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a phone conversation with Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, stressed the urgent need for the international community to keep the spotlight on the situation in Gaza and the severe humanitarian toll of the ongoing Israeli military campaign, according to reports from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.
Safadi underscored that the genocide in Gaza continues to be a major source of instability in the broader region and must be tackled within any larger effort to ease growing regional tensions.
His comments followed reports from Gaza’s health authorities indicating that, within just 24 hours, Israeli air raids had resulted in 65 fatalities and left 315 others injured across the densely populated territory.
Both ministers also exchanged views on the importance of coordinated initiatives to curb regional unrest and to revive diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the Iran nuclear dispute.
Safadi and Tajani reaffirmed strong Jordanian-Italian ties and their shared intent to deepen cooperation between the two countries.
