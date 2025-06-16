403
Israel enforces closure in West Bank paralyzing Palestinians
(MENAFN) Palestinian life throughout the West Bank has come to a standstill for the third day in a row, as Israeli forces enforce a sweeping closure across the territory in response to rising regional tensions, according to reports.
The Israeli military announced a full closure of the West Bank on Friday, imposing strict limitations on movement between cities, villages, and refugee camps. Citing security concerns, Israeli outlets framed the move as a precaution amid the intensifying confrontation between Israel and Iran.
Broadcast reports indicated the restrictions would persist “until further notice,” while additional troops have reportedly been deployed to critical points across the region.
Palestinian security sources confirmed that major highways linking the northern, central, and southern West Bank have been blocked with iron gates and mobile checkpoints, significantly curtailing movement.
“The closure has effectively paralyzed daily life in the West Bank,” a local security official noted anonymously.
Eyewitnesses also reported extensive military operations, including the use of live fire, rubber bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas to disperse gatherings and vehicles. Refugee camps and urban centers have been heavily surrounded, leading to the isolation of entire communities.
