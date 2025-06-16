Emory University And Micron Biomedical Launch First-In-Human Clinical Trial Of Next-Generation Rotavirus Vaccine Delivered Via Dissolvable Microarray Technology



Trial represents first-ever CDC-sponsored clinical trial of vaccine delivered via“patch” technology and utilizes Micron's first-in-class dissolvable microarray technology Research builds on Emory's research on influenza vaccines self-administered via Micron's microarray technology

ATLANTA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emory University and Micron Biomedical today announced the first clinical trial of a novel rotavirus vaccine, CC24, delivered via dissolvable microarray technology is now enrolling participants. This marks the first clinical evaluation of any drug or vaccine delivered via patch or microarray that is sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Rotavirus infection remains a leading cause of childhood diarrheal deaths, primarily in low- and middle-income countries where existing oral vaccines are less effective. CC24 is a uniquely inactivated rotavirus vaccine developed by the CDC to allow for an alternative to oral administration.

“CDC recognizes the potential of this groundbreaking clinical trial, which will test the safety of both our novel vaccine, CC24, in adults and the vaccine's delivery with 'patch' technology,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “The trial marks significant progress in vaccine technology innovation and is a critical step toward saving more children from rotavirus illness and death.”

Micron Biomedical's unique needle-free technology rapidly delivers vaccines and therapeutics via dissolvable microarray compounds that are pressed painlessly into the uppermost layers of skin. The company formulates existing drugs so that they have thermostable properties, reducing or eliminating the need for a cold chain, and packages them in a thumb-size lightweight technology so it can be self-administered with the push of a button, while producing no medical sharps waste. Micron's technology has been recognized for its potential to expand vaccine and therapeutic access in hard-to-reach settings, such as developing countries and where medicines need to be swiftly delivered and administered–such as in times of epidemics and pandemics, as well as national security applications and military uses.

“Rotavirus is a leading cause of diarrheal morbidity and mortality in children less than five years of age worldwide, but current oral rotavirus vaccines don't work as well in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of disease is greatest,” said Dr. Christina Rostad, Pediatric Infectious Disease associate professor at Emory University and lead investigator of the trial. “With this trial we are thrilled to advance scientific innovations that have the potential to save lives, as well as significantly improve access and uptake of other vaccines globally and here in the U.S.”

“The availability of new vaccine administration methods, such as Micron Biomedical's dissolvable microarray patch, could offer important choices for children and adults, not just with rotavirus but also with vaccines that are currently administered by injection,” said Lauren Nolan, the trial's study manager and research physician assistant at Emory Children's Center Vaccine Research Clinic. “People who are afraid of needles may be more likely to use this patch because it feels less invasive than vaccines currently administered by injection.”

The study builds on existing research by Emory University, published in The Lancet, about self-administered seasonal influenza vaccine via Micron Biomedical's dissolvable microarray technology, as well as studies across other disease indications, including measles and rubella .

“The faster we can simplify access to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics, the more lives we can save and this clinical trial is a critical milestone both in accelerating innovations that are likely to make rotavirus vaccines more effective and accessible - and in demonstrating the growing demand for needle-free vaccines and drugs,” said Steven Damon , CEO of Micron Biomedical. “We're thrilled to collaborate with Emory University, a leader in clinical research with a heritage of studying next-generation vaccines and cutting-edge technologies, and with the CDC, whose work to develop this novel vaccine and collaboration with Micron Biomedical to deliver it without needles has been ground-breaking.”

About the Trial

This phase I double-blind placebo-controlled trial will assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of a novel inactivated rotavirus vaccine CC24 delivered via Micron Biomedical's microarray technology-which provides painless, needle-free administration and overcomes vaccine transport and storage infrastructure challenges associated with conventional vaccines. The trial will recruit 50 healthy adults, between ages 18 and 45 years old. Data from the study will inform planned studies in children.

About Emory University

Emory University , located in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading research university with one of the fastest-growing research enterprises in the nation. Emory is known for its highly recognized professional schools of medicine, public health, nursing, business, law, and theology, as well as for its advanced research facilities and a rapid expansion of research support in the health sciences. Emory University School of Medicine is best known for its research and treatment in infectious disease, brain health, heart disease, cancer, transplantation, orthopaedics, pediatrics, renal disease, ophthalmology, and geriatrics.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology. Micron Biomedical is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron's technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information visit

