Tehran's Grand Bazaar Shut Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks
Tehran: Tehran's Grand Bazaar, the city's largest and most prominent marketplace, was closed Monday as fighting between Israel and Iran entered a fourth day, an AFP journalist reported. The main gate of the bazaar was fully shut, with streets largely deserted and most shops across the capital also closed except for a few grocery stores, the journalist added.Read Also
