Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tehran's Grand Bazaar Shut Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

2025-06-16 07:10:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Tehran's Grand Bazaar, the city's largest and most prominent marketplace, was closed Monday as fighting between Israel and Iran entered a fourth day, an AFP journalist reported. The main gate of the bazaar was fully shut, with streets largely deserted and most shops across the capital also closed except for a few grocery stores, the journalist added.

MENAFN16062025000063011010ID1109679493

