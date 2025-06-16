Tehran's Grand Bazaar Shut Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

Tehran: Tehran's Grand Bazaar, the city's largest and most prominent marketplace, was closed Monday as fighting between Israel and Iran entered a fourth day, an AFP journalist reported. The main gate of the bazaar was fully shut, with streets largely deserted and most shops across the capital also closed except for a few grocery stores, the journalist added.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.