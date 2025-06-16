403
India claims West have double standards on Ukraine, Pakistan
(MENAFN) India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has accused Western powers of applying a double standard when it comes to international crises — insisting it’s unfair to expect India to criticize Russia while ignoring Pakistan’s role in Kashmir.
In an interview with Euractiv on Tuesday, Jaishankar maintained that India has a neutral view on the Ukraine conflict. “We do not believe disputes can be resolved through war. We do not think a solution will come from the battlefield, and we’re not trying to dictate outcomes. But we’re not ignoring it either.”
He challenged the moral credibility of Western powers, noting that soon after India’s independence, Kashmir was invaded by Pakistan, and many Western governments remained silent or supported Pakistan at the time. “If those same governments now want to lecture us on international principles, I think we have a right to reflect on their past actions first.”
Jaishankar insisted that India maintains strong relationships with both Moscow and Kyiv and that each country’s choices are influenced by their unique histories and perspectives. His visit to Europe comes amid ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement with the EU and just after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited India to move those talks forward.
Despite pressure from the West to cut ties with Moscow, India continues to buy large amounts of Russian oil and has kept its diplomatic options open.
