Totalenergies Expands Southeast Asia Portfolio Through New Agreements With PETRONAS
The announcement was made during the Energy Asia 2025 event in Kuala Lumpur.
The agreement includes a 50% operated working interest in Malaysia's SK301b and SK313 blocks, where significant gas discoveries of more than 4 trillion cubic feet have been made. These discoveries are expected to support gas supply to Malaysia LNG starting in 2030. TotalEnergies also acquired interests in several other exploration blocks offshore Malaysia, in partnership with PETRONAS subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.
In Indonesia, TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire a 24.5% interest in the Bobara block, located offshore, where oil exploration activities are planned. PETRONAS will remain operator and retain the remaining interest in the block.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.
Following its acquisition of SapuraOMV in December 2024, TotalEnergies continues to strengthen its position in the region, identifying Malaysia as a strategic platform for low-cost and low-carbon production.
TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné and PETRONAS President and Group CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik also signed a strategic cooperation agreement to expand their global collaboration in exploration and production.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment