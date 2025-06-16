403
Flights Between Venezuela And Dominican Republic Resume Amid Lingering Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's aviation authority announced on June 16, 2025, the reopening of flights to and from the Dominican Republic, restoring a crucial route for travelers and goods after nearly a year of suspension.
The government halted these flights on July 29, 2024, following widespread regional criticism of Venezuela's presidential election, which many countries questioned for fairness and transparency.
The Caracas–Santo Domingo route, once a key link for Venezuelans traveling to the United States, saw a sharp decline in use. During the suspension, Venezuelan arrivals in the Dominican Republic dropped by over 70 percent.
The Dominican Republic , which hosts the largest number of Venezuelan migrants in the Caribbean-over 127,000 by the end of 2024-faced increased pressure on its migration and social systems as many arrivals lacked regular status and struggled to access basic services.
Trade between the two countries remained limited. Dominican Republic imports from Venezuela totaled $38.54 million in 2024, mainly mineral fuels, aluminum, and glass.
Diplomatic relations soured further after the Dominican government condemned Venezuela's handling of the election, called for a review by the Organization of American States, and saw its embassy operations in Caracas halted.
Tensions escalated when Venezuelan authorities accused the Dominican Republic of cooperating with the United States in the seizure of an aircraft linked to President Maduro.
While Venezuela 's aviation authority announced the resumption of flights, the Dominican Republic's Civil Aviation Board said it would evaluate the decision in line with national interests.
Until an official Dominican decision, flights technically remain suspended from the Dominican side. This situation highlights how political disputes can disrupt vital economic and migratory links, affecting thousands of families and businesses on both sides.
