Did Saudi 'Sleeping Prince' Wake Up After 20 Years? Here's The Truth

A viral video claimed that Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, famously known as the "Sleeping Prince," woke up from a coma after 20 years, following a car accident in 2005.

But is that true? NO, the Saudi royal who marked his 36th birthday on 18 April 2025, is still in a coma.

The viral video claimed that the Saudi Prince woke up 20 years after being in a coma and was greeted by his family at the hospital.

Sharing a video to back the claim, the user wrote:“Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the 'Sleeping Prince' who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005, has finally woken up.”

Several social media users shared the visual across various social media platforms.

The text inserted in the video also said,“Sleeping Prince of Saudi, who had a hard accident 20 years ago and has been in a coma, has finally regained His life, all thanks to the father who refused to give up on him.”

However, the claim is completely false.

The viral video is actually of billionaire Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi, who was greeting people following his recovery from an accident.

According to an Instagram post by Yazeed Racing, Al-Rajhi's official Baja rally team, on April 12, he and his co-driver Timo Gottschalk crashed during the second and final stage of Baja Jordan.

“They were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Both are fully conscious and in stable condition and are currently undergoing the necessary medical examinations to ensure their well-being,” the official statement said.

In a later post, it was shared that Al-Rajhi sustained fractures in two vertebrae of his spine, while his co-driver, Timo Gottschalk, suffered four spinal fractures.

A part of Al-Rajhi's recovery video from the hospital was circulated alongside a photo of Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, fueling false claims.

However, these are two are different individuals, and while Al-Rajhi has recovered and been discharged, there are no reports of the Saudi Prince waking from his coma.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, doctors advised Prince Al-Waleed's father to end life support, but he refused.

The 'Sleeping Prince' is the great-grandson of Saudi Arabia 's founder, King Abdulaziz.