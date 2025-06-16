Panasonic Awarded Best Brand In Customer Experience At Oman CX Forum 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Muscat, Oman

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) today announced that it has been awarded as the Best Brand in Customer Experience at the prestigious Oman CX Forum 2025. The recognition celebrates Panasonic's unwavering commitment to set new benchmarks in providing exceptional customer service through its leading approach to customer engagement, personalization and continuous innovation in delivering smooth digital and in-person experiences across the region.

Held recently in Muscat, the Oman CX Forum 2025 brought together over 200 influential regional leaders and dedicated customer experience professionals. The event, presented by Infoline and organised by Muscat Media Group, served as a pivotal platform for discussing the latest digital customer experience trends, exploring groundbreaking innovations, and dissecting customer-centric strategies shaping the future of industries. The forum's key highlight was the awards ceremonies, which featured 25 categories selected through nationwide consumer voting. Among the top plums of the event's recognition was the distinguished 'Best Brand in Customer Experience' award.

Panasonic's strong customer-first approach has been pivotal to its continued success and esteemed reputation as a premium trusted brand across the region. The special accolade validates the company's commitment to forward-thinking initiatives in order to foster meaningful customer connections. Furthermore, it is a testament to Panasonic's consistent efforts to deeply understand its customers' needs, behavior and preferences in delivering seamless digital and in-person experiences, characterized by exceptional engagement and thoughtful personalization.

Hiroyuki Shibutani, CEO, PMMAF, commented:“We are incredibly honored to receive the 'Best Brand in Customer Experience' award at the Oman CX Forum 2025. It marks a significant point in our journey and speaks to the standards we've maintained through the years. This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our dedication to placing the customer at the heart of everything we do. It reflects the hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence by our teams who are committed to understanding and exceeding customer expectations at every touchpoint.'

John Hardy, COO, PMMAF, added:“As businesses embrace innovation to stay relevant in a changing world, we at Panasonic remain focused on shaping what future-ready technology looks like. This recognition not only reinforces the trust our customers place in us, but, equally important, it also motivates us to further invest in strategies that drive us forward and ensure our customers receive unparalleled service.”

Truly focused on refining and enhancing its top-tier customer experience, Panasonic consistently strives to make an even bigger impact with its customers. In recent years, the company introduced the SMART CARE App, a digital platform which allows customers, dealers, and service centers to seamlessly communicate all service-related matters and claim warranties at the touch of a button. Panasonic is the first appliances brand in the region to launch this kind of paperless warranty system – a testament to its continuing efforts to enhance customer experience through digital excellence.

Also in April of this year, Panasonic established the Digital Studio at its Digital Repair Training Center in Dubai, UAE with the aim of revolutionizing technical training and ultimately deliver efficient service to its customers. With this new platform, optimized technical knowledge transfer is achieved, ensuring that Panasonic engineers and technicians stay updated with the latest product insights and troubleshooting techniques.