Frontier Airlines Selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTFTM Engines To Power 91 Airbus A321neo Aircraft

Follow on order will bring the airline's total commitment to 235 GTF-powered aircraft, including already delivered aircraft

PARIS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, and Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC ) today announced the selection of Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engines to power 91 Airbus A321neo aircraft, with the first of these aircraft currently scheduled for delivery in Q4 2026. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Frontier Airlines with engine maintenance through a long-term EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement. This latest order will bring the airline's total commitment to 235 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, including already delivered aircraft.

"Four years ago, we welcomed Frontier Airlines to the Pratt & Whitney GTF family and this selection demonstrates the airline's confidence in the GTF engine," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "With this latest order, Frontier will continue to realize the benefits of the most fuel-efficient engine for single-aisle aircraft, and we will continue to support Frontier and their operations in the coming decades."

Frontier Airlines has the largest and youngest A320neo family fleet in the U.S.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney to power these 91 new aircraft that will join the rapidly growing Frontier fleet in the coming years," said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines. "Our modern, highly fuel-efficient fleet is integral to The New Frontier, our customer-centric brand transformation that is proving affordable prices and an exceptional travel experience can fly hand in hand. The GTF engine also plays an important role in our continued commitment to being America's Greenest Airline*."

The next evolution of the GTF engine, the GTF Advantage, provides higher take-off thrust capability, better fuel efficiency and longer time on wing. The GTF Advantage will power Frontier Airlines' A321neo aircraft deliveries as the engine becomes the production standard over the next few years.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is dedicated to providing outstanding value and an exceptional travel experience. With the largest and youngest A320neo family fleet in the U.S., Frontier remains committed to leading the industry in fuel efficiency and was recognized in 2024 by the Centre for Aviation as the North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year. The low-fare carrier provides some of the most affordable travel options across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America. Based in Denver, Colo., Frontier Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC ).

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

*As measured by available seat miles per gallon of fuel consumed, compared to all other major U.S. carriers.

