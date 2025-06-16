403
Thailand Dismisses Claims of Border Closure with Cambodia
(MENAFN) On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed concerns regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, emphasizing that the border remains open despite recent adjustments to crossing hours. She explained that these changes were implemented in response to evolving security conditions and ongoing assessments, insisting that Thailand has not shut its border but simply adapted controls to current needs.
Speaking to reporters, Paetongtarn stressed, Thailand will not accept any form of threat, underscoring the country's firm stance on maintaining sovereignty and safety. She noted that Thailand has communicated these operational changes directly with Cambodian authorities to ensure transparency.
In response to recent statements and public communications from the Cambodian side, the Thai Prime Minister criticized these actions as falling outside formal bilateral frameworks, describing them as unproductive and warning they risk fueling unnecessary misunderstandings between the two nations.
To ease tensions and promote constructive dialogue, Thailand has proposed a military-level meeting aimed at enhancing future cooperation and establishing joint response mechanisms to potential border issues.
Meanwhile, Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen issued a sharp warning on Monday, threatening to impose a 24-hour ban on vegetable and fruit imports from Thailand if border operations are not restored to normal.
