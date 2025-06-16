Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flash Floods Ravage West Virginia, Leave Five Dead

2025-06-16 05:48:51
(MENAFN) Sudden, intense rainfall unleashed deadly flash floods across West Virginia, claiming five lives—including a 3-year-old child—and leaving three individuals unaccounted for, local news outlets revealed Sunday.

Late Saturday, torrential downpours dropped between 2.5 and 4 inches (6.35 to 10.16 cm) of rain in under 30 minutes across parts of Wheeling and Ohio County. The rapid deluge overwhelmed rivers and infrastructure, a news outlet reported, causing catastrophic flooding.

Vehicles were forcibly carried into nearby creeks, while residents clung to trees to escape the rising waters. Meanwhile, a mobile home was engulfed by flames amid the chaos.

Ohio County’s emergency management director Lou Vargo described the harrowing scene: “It happened so quickly and so fast,” he said. “I've never seen anything like this in my 35 years.”

In response, Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in Ohio and Marion Counties and coordinated efforts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

By Sunday afternoon, approximately 2,500 households remained without electricity, with natural gas leaks further complicating restoration work.

About 100 miles (161 kilometers) away in Fairmont, floodwaters partially collapsed an apartment building, forcing the evacuation of residents to the campus of Fairmont State University.

As additional storms loom, the National Guard has been deployed to provide aid. Search teams are actively scouring submerged vehicles and debris fields using drones, canines, and ground personnel.

This tragedy unfolds just days after San Antonio, Texas, suffered devastating floods from similar relentless rains, which resulted in 13 fatalities.

