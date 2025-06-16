Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinses ambassador states country optimistic on diplomatic ties with India

2025-06-16 05:30:15
(MENAFN) Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed hope for improved diplomatic ties between the two countries, highlighting their deep cultural and historical connections during a press briefing in Kolkata. Xu emphasized that the relationship goes beyond mere neighborliness due to their shared millennia-old civilizations.

Acknowledging ongoing tensions and mistrust, the ambassador stressed that meaningful progress requires involvement beyond just government officials, involving think tanks, universities, students, and ordinary citizens from both nations. His remarks follow recent Chinese efforts to enhance economic and people-to-people exchanges with India after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

Last October, after prolonged military and diplomatic talks, India and China agreed to disengage from disputed border areas and work toward normalizing relations. This announcement coincided with the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first comprehensive bilateral meeting in nearly five years.

Ambassador Xu highlighted the importance of the understanding between Xi and Modi in fostering stronger ties and open communication channels. In April, Xi described both nations as ancient civilizations, major developing countries, and key Global South members undergoing critical modernization.

As part of renewed cooperation, Indian pilgrims will again be permitted to visit sacred sites like Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet after a five-year hiatus. Beijing has also urged New Delhi to resume direct flights between the two countries and simplify visa processes for Chinese citizens.

