403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India’s, Pakistan’s ‘dueling’ teams arrive in Washington
(MENAFN) Diplomatic delegations from both India and Pakistan have arrived in Washington to meet with US officials and present their narratives regarding the recent conflict between the two countries.
India’s delegation, led by opposition MP Shashi Tharoor from the Indian National Congress, landed in Washington on Wednesday to highlight Pakistan’s alleged role in supporting terrorism. Tharoor noted in an interview that having two opposing delegations in the same city might increase global attention on the issue.
India has deployed seven teams across more than 30 countries to counter what it sees as biased international media coverage of the conflict. According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, New Delhi wants the international community to “hold Pakistan accountable” for decades of cross-border terrorism.
An MP from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told the Press Trust of India that these global delegations aim to promote India’s stance of “zero tolerance against terrorism” and to challenge the longstanding narrative spread by Pakistan since 1947.
On the other side, Pakistan’s delegation, led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in Washington after a two-day visit to the UN headquarters in New York. There, they accused India of “unilateral aggression” and denied Islamabad’s involvement in the Kashmir attack, while proposing cooperation between Pakistani and Indian intelligence agencies to reduce terrorism in South Asia.
India, however, insists it will only engage in talks if Pakistan takes concrete steps against terrorism. Tharoor questioned Pakistan’s claims of innocence, highlighting concerns over safe havens for terrorists and ongoing militant activities inside Pakistan.
The tension between the neighbors escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting what it called terrorist groups in Pakistan, following a deadly attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir in late April. Pakistan denied involvement. A ceasefire was declared on May 10 after a brief but intense military standoff. US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire, a claim New Delhi rejected.
India’s delegation, led by opposition MP Shashi Tharoor from the Indian National Congress, landed in Washington on Wednesday to highlight Pakistan’s alleged role in supporting terrorism. Tharoor noted in an interview that having two opposing delegations in the same city might increase global attention on the issue.
India has deployed seven teams across more than 30 countries to counter what it sees as biased international media coverage of the conflict. According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, New Delhi wants the international community to “hold Pakistan accountable” for decades of cross-border terrorism.
An MP from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told the Press Trust of India that these global delegations aim to promote India’s stance of “zero tolerance against terrorism” and to challenge the longstanding narrative spread by Pakistan since 1947.
On the other side, Pakistan’s delegation, led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in Washington after a two-day visit to the UN headquarters in New York. There, they accused India of “unilateral aggression” and denied Islamabad’s involvement in the Kashmir attack, while proposing cooperation between Pakistani and Indian intelligence agencies to reduce terrorism in South Asia.
India, however, insists it will only engage in talks if Pakistan takes concrete steps against terrorism. Tharoor questioned Pakistan’s claims of innocence, highlighting concerns over safe havens for terrorists and ongoing militant activities inside Pakistan.
The tension between the neighbors escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting what it called terrorist groups in Pakistan, following a deadly attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir in late April. Pakistan denied involvement. A ceasefire was declared on May 10 after a brief but intense military standoff. US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire, a claim New Delhi rejected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment