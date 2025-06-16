403
Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs Holds Meeting On Developments, Strategic Stock
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila held a meeting on Sunday with the ministry's undersecretaries to discuss the current developments and review the country's strategic stock of basic materials.
According to a press release by the ministry, the meeting tackled the level of readiness of the ministry's sectors in handling the current and potential challenges and ways to enhance the efficiency of institutional response in various scenarios.
Al-Huwaila stressed during the meeting the importance of enhancing coordination between the ministry's sectors and adopting proactive action plans that contribute to supporting the social protection system and raising its readiness in the face of changes, it noted.
The meeting included a comprehensive review of technical reports related to the strategic stock, as well as a review of future planning mechanisms, as part of the ministry's commitment to enhancing stability and keeping pace with the rapid developments, it pointed out. (end)
