Iranian Media Reports Explosions In Kermanshah In Wake Of Israeli Airstrikes

2025-06-16 05:07:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Multiple explosions shook the city of Kermanshah in western Iran after Israeli airstrikes targeted the region, Iran's state-run Fars news agency said, Trend reports.

The report noted that four blasts went off close to a truck dealership in the Dieselabad district of Kermanshah, leaving at least one person nursing wounds.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

