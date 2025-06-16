Oman's Nat'l Heart, Cardiothoracic Surgery Ctr .. Regional, Global Leader For Heart Care

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Oman News Agency (ONA) as part of Federation of Arab News Agency's (FANA) health file

MUSCAT, June 16 (KUNA) -- The National Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Center at the Royal Hospital stands as a leading medical institution in Oman, and has been been offering cardiology and cardiac surgery services according to highest international medical standards since its inauguration in 2015.

The center has made significant strides toward excellence and leadership in cardiac healthcare, a reference medical institution locally, regionally, and internationally.

Dr. Najeeb Al-Rawahi, Director of the Center, told the Oman News Agency the center was founded with an ambitious vision aimed at achieving leadership in treating cardiovascular diseases and delivering high-quality healthcare services to citizens and residents of Oman, from fetal stages through adulthood and old age.

He added the center strives to offer a comprehensive range of advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services for heart diseases, including coronary artery diseases, valve disorders, and congenital defects.

It is equipped with the latest medical technologies and devices to ensure the highest level of care.

Dr. Al-Rawahi emphasized that the center aims to be among the top global cardiac treatment facilities by providing specialized services and advanced medical interventions, such as catheter-based valve repair and replacement, treatment of arrhythmias via catheterization, and the dilation of narrowed veins and arteries.

He noted that the center is committed to attracting and training highly qualified medical staff to ensure the delivery of top-tier healthcare, while also training personnel on the latest cardiac procedures and technologies.

Since its opening in 2015, the center has witnessed significant developments, including the expansion and upgrading of services to meet growing patient needs. The number of surgeries has increased, and the facility is now outfitted with state-of-the-art technologies across all cardiac specialties.

The cardiac catheterization unit has seen major upgrade, including the introduction of several world-class catheterization procedures. The number of daily catheter sessions increased from five to six, enhancing capacity and reducing patient wait times. The center also operates round-the-clock to manage complex and urgent cases, saving countless lives.

Regarding the number of surgeries performed from the center's inception to December 2024, Dr. Al-Rawahi confirmed that 9,168 procedures were done, including open-heart surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and interventional catheterizations.

The success rate of these operations ranges from 93 percent to 96 percent, depending on the procedure type - figures consistent with international standards.

During the same period, the center conducted 49,846 adult catheterization procedures and 7,823 pediatric ones, with success rates ranging from 97 percent to 99 percent, aligning with global standards.

On cutting-edge technologies used in cardiac surgery, Dr. Al-Rawahi highlighted the center's dedication to staying up-to-date with the latest innovations. Among these is minimally invasive cardiac surgery, which uses small chest incisions to reduce pain and recovery time.

The center has introduced modern cardiac catheterization techniques that allow diagnosis and treatment without open surgery. These include pediatric electrophysiology catheters, cryoablation for atrial fibrillation, and thermal ablation for arrhythmia treatment.

Advanced imaging techniques such as MRI and CT scanning are used to produce highly accurate images of the heart and vessels.

The center also employs remote cardiac monitoring devices to detect early complications and ensure close follow-up.

Furthermore, the center implemented the electromagnetic pulse field ablation technique, a cutting-edge technology for treating atrial arrhythmias with high effectiveness and minimal side effects.

The center also introduced the "Aveir" wireless pacemaker, which sends electrical signals to regulate the heartbeat without the need for wires, a breakthrough in cardiac treatment, as it functions in both the atria and ventricles.

In the field of catheterization, the center uses internationally recognized advanced types, including transcatheter aortic, and pulmonary valve replacements and chronic total occlusion procedures for blocked coronary arteries.

Among its landmark achievements is the first heart transplant from a brain-dead donor for a patient with end-stage heart failure. The procedure, carried out by a multi-disciplinary Omani team, lasted five hours and marked a pivotal milestone in the country's healthcare system, showcasing years of planning, investment and development of national competencies.

Regarding partnerships, the center collaborates with international cardiac institutions, including American Heart Association, which recognizes it as a certified center for advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) training.

The center is also affiliated with Sultan Qaboos University's medical and nursing colleges, providing clinical training for students.

Additionally, it works with the Oman Medical Specialty Board, overseeing three training programs: adult cardiology, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric intensive care.

Dr. Al-Rawahi emphasized that the center is committed to expanding and enhancing its services. Planned upgrades include modernizing operating theaters and catheterization laboratories to meet increasing demand and incorporate the latest surgical and interventional methods.

Efforts are underway to launch new advanced catheterization techniques, increase the number of catheterization laboratories, reduce wait times, and expand specialized clinics, such as those focused on genetic heart diseases and advanced heart failure.

The center actively promotes scientific research in cardiology and surgery, aiming to develop new treatments and enhance care quality. Collaborations with local and international research institutions facilitate knowledge sharing and innovation.

As part of its community engagement, the center launched the "One Heart, One Goal" campaign on its 10th anniversary to raise awareness about heart disease, encourage early screening, and highlight available treatment options.

Through advanced infrastructure, qualified staff, and pioneering technology, the National Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Center continues to transform its ambitious vision into reality, playing a vital role in elevating cardiac care in Oman and the region.

It stands as a regional and international benchmark, committed to preserving human health and serving the Omani community with dedication and excellence. (end) eng