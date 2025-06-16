403
Minnesota Police Apprehend Suspect in Shootings of Two Lawmakers
(MENAFN) Minnesota law enforcement apprehended the man accused of fatally shooting two state legislators and injuring their spouses, ending a nearly 48-hour nationwide search, multiple outlets report.
The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was taken into custody Sunday near Green Isle, according to KSTP-TV reporter Tom Hauser, who shared on X, “The multi-agency task force including MN State Patrol arrested Boelter.” “He’s been captured alive near Green Isle, where a manhunt has been focused all day.”
Boelter is charged with killing former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park residence early Saturday morning. Investigators say he then drove approximately 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) to Champlin, where he shot Democratic Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
Hoffman’s wife shared a harrowing update on X through US Senator Amy Klobuchar: "John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods." "He took 9 bullet hits. I took 8 and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive."
She also expressed the family’s grief: "We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. " "We have no words. There is never a place for this kind of hate."
Authorities revealed Boelter allegedly impersonated a police officer during the shootings. They interviewed Boelter’s wife and other relatives who have cooperated fully with the ongoing investigation; none have been detained.
While no official motive has been confirmed, law enforcement discovered a list containing roughly 70 names inside the counterfeit police vehicle Boelter abandoned at the scene. The list reportedly included prominent state and federal lawmakers, community figures, abortion rights advocates, and healthcare facility personnel.
Records show Boelter once held a political appointment and served alongside Hoffman on a state workforce development board.
Investigators also disclosed that Boelter sent messages apologizing to friends after the shootings, though he did not specify his actions in those texts.
