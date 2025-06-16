UP Man Tries To Kiss Snake To Film Reel, Gets Bitten, Lands In ICU (WATCH)

A 50-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district is battling for his life in ICU after a snake bit his tongue when he tried to kiss the reptile while filming a video.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening when Jitendra Kumar, a marginal farmer, attempted to show off by filming a video with a snake he had just rescued.

Eyewitnesses captured the entire episode on their mobile phones as Kumar, seen smoking, draped the snake around his neck. The video shows him carelessly moving the reptile close to his mouth and sticking out his tongue - only for the snake to strike its fangs into his tongue. The scene left bystanders stunned.

ये कला दिखा रहे थे तभी सांप ने डस लिया. अब ये जिंदगी और मौत के बीच ICU में जंग लड़ रहे हैं. ये अपने गांव में अक्सर इस तरह की कलाकारी किया करते थे. लेकिन इस बार इन्हें सांप को Kiss करना महंगा पड़ गया. घटना यूपी अमरोहा की है. twitter/15ZMYyz3c9

- Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 14, 2025

Within moments, Kumar's health deteriorated rapidly. He was initially taken to a nearby medical facility and later referred to a higher-level private hospital in Moradabad, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU.

Village head Jaikirat Singh said,“A snake emerged from a wall in the village on Friday evening, causing panic. Jitendra arrived at the scene, caught the reptile, and placed it around his neck. He played with the snake for some time and eventually brought it close to his mouth. When his grip loosened, the snake bit him on his tongue. Startled, Jitendra released the snake, which then slithered into the nearby bushes.”

The video, now circulating widely on social media, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, many condemning the reckless behaviour.