UP Man Tries To Kiss Snake To Film Reel, Gets Bitten, Lands In ICU (WATCH)
A 50-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district is battling for his life in ICU after a snake bit his tongue when he tried to kiss the reptile while filming a video.
The incident unfolded on Friday evening when Jitendra Kumar, a marginal farmer, attempted to show off by filming a video with a snake he had just rescued.
Eyewitnesses captured the entire episode on their mobile phones as Kumar, seen smoking, draped the snake around his neck. The video shows him carelessly moving the reptile close to his mouth and sticking out his tongue - only for the snake to strike its fangs into his tongue. The scene left bystanders stunned.
ये कला दिखा रहे थे तभी सांप ने डस लिया. अब ये जिंदगी और मौत के बीच ICU में जंग लड़ रहे हैं. ये अपने गांव में अक्सर इस तरह की कलाकारी किया करते थे. लेकिन इस बार इन्हें सांप को Kiss करना महंगा पड़ गया. घटना यूपी अमरोहा की है. twitter/15ZMYyz3c9
- Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 14, 2025
Within moments, Kumar's health deteriorated rapidly. He was initially taken to a nearby medical facility and later referred to a higher-level private hospital in Moradabad, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU.
Village head Jaikirat Singh said,“A snake emerged from a wall in the village on Friday evening, causing panic. Jitendra arrived at the scene, caught the reptile, and placed it around his neck. He played with the snake for some time and eventually brought it close to his mouth. When his grip loosened, the snake bit him on his tongue. Startled, Jitendra released the snake, which then slithered into the nearby bushes.”
The video, now circulating widely on social media, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, many condemning the reckless behaviour.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment