Commercial Bank Awarded With 'Best Mobile Banking App' By International Finance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital financial solutions, has been recognised with 'Best Mobile Banking App – Qatar 2025' from the prestigious awarding body, International Finance.

Innovation is the foundation of Commercial Bank's strategy; it is the driving force behind every new product, every advanced financial solution, and every initiative it takes. As the Bank moves forward, it remains focused on“Community”,“Sustainability”, and“Innovation”, considering them guiding principles that empower it to foster a culture of creativity and adaptability. Adopting this mindset has enabled Commercial Bank to take on obstacles that have, and will, arise, specifically when navigating the complexities of a continuously evolving market and facing the rising needs in sustainable practices.

The CBQ Mobile App is a standout example of the Bank's core values; innovation, accessibility, and a strong focus on user experience. With more than 150 services and over 4.5 million logins per month, the app exemplifies the Bank's commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and customer-centric digital banking experiences.

Commenting on this achievement, Joseph Abraham, Group CEO of Commercial Bank, said:“Being recognised with Best Mobile Banking App by International Finance is a proud achievement for Commercial Bank. It reflects the success of our continued investment in technology and customer experience. As a key player in the banking sector in Qatar, we are committed to offering market-first services while setting new industry standards and supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking of Commercial Bank, added:“This accolade highlights the creativity and dedication of our teams who continue to redefine what's possible in Qatar's digital landscape. At Commercial Bank, we design experiences centered on our customers' evolving needs, delivering smart, secure, and reliable solutions that support their financial goals. This recognition complements the many other awards our digital platform has won - and continues to win - as a testament to our commitment to digital excellence.”