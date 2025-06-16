Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Bags Seven Prestigious Industry Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: It's a celebration of sevenfold success at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas as the property announces an incredible streak of seven prestigious industry awards - recognising excellence across hospitality, dining, spa, and entertainment.

At the LLQ Lifestyle Choice Awards 2025, the resort was crowned Hotel Resort of the Year, celebrating its expansive facilities, world-class service, and unforgettable guest experiences. Further adding to the resort's achievements, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025 named Hilton Salwa the Best Luxury Beachfront Resort in Qatar.

Two of the resort's standout dining venues also took centre stage at the FACT Dining Awards 2025: Souk Kitchen won Best International Restaurant, applauded for its global flavours and interactive dining concept. Dante Cucina Italiana earned the title of Favourite Italian Casual Dining Restaurant in Qatar, known for its cosy atmosphere and authentic Italian cuisine.

The wins extended to Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, which made waves at the MENALAC Awards 2025 with: Best Design for a Leisure & Entertainment Facility – Amusement Parks, recognising its immersive, family-friendly layout and attractions. Best Establishment Manager – Amusement Park, awarded to Adam Du Plooy, celebrating his leadership and operational excellence.

Rounding off this spectacular streak, eforea Spa was named Best Luxury Resort Spa (Country Level) at the 7th Annual International Spa and Beauty Awards 2025, reflecting its serene ambiance and transformative wellness experiences.

“These seven accolades are a proud reflection of the passion, talent, and dedication of our team. From thrilling adventures to refined relaxation, culinary excellence, and unforgettable stays, these recognitions affirm our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences across every part of our resort,” said Petr Pisecky, General Manager of Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.