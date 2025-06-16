Hybrid Cloud Storage Company Radar Report 2025 Featuring Cloudian, CTERA, Hammerspace, Lucidlink, Nasuni, Netapp, Panzura, And Peer Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Businesses are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud storage solutions to manage growing enterprise data while supporting AI applications and sustainability goals. As the market emerges, the sector is expected to hit $100 billion in 2024, driven by the demand for unified cloud solutions offering scalability and high performance.

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Cloud Storage 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business requires modern data storage solutions that manage costs, ensure consistent performance, and support corporate sustainability goals. To unify, manage, and secure voluminous enterprise data for use in data-heavy applications, such as AI, savvy businesses are turning to hybrid cloud storage solutions.

The hybrid cloud storage market is in the emerging stages: it is dynamic and rapidly evolving based on the urgent need to efficiently unify and manage growing enterprise data stores. Today, few vendors provide a complete solution that supports unified data and multiple storage formats (file and object) and data types (structured and unstructured).

The publisher believes that a full solution is necessary to support multimodal AI solutions, which draw from a combination of public and private datasets of a variety of formats and types. Ideally, a service offering a global namespace to unify data offers the best performance and scalability for workloads requiring large-scale datasets.

Despite being nascent, the market opportunity is immense. The publisher estimates that the market generated about $100 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of about 16% over the next 6 years. Some providers noted that these estimates could increase more rapidly if business adoption of AI and creation of large language models (LLMs) accelerate.

Companies to Action



Cloudian

CTERA

Hammerspace

LucidLink

Nasuni

NetApp

Panzura Peer Software

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900