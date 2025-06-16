Titan Unveils Bold New Collection With Sobhita Dhulipala

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India A leader in style, a curator of trends, a visionary of expression - the contemporary look is ever-evolving. And Titan moves with it. In tune with fashion's shifting rhythm, the brand unveils a striking new collection of watches that fuse high-design detail with refined versatility - made for those who wear style as a signature.

This launch marks a new chapter for Titan- a shift from timekeepers to style shapers. These designs don't just tell time; they define the moment. Crafted to elevate and move with the now, they embody the edge, fluidity, and intent of modern expression.



Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in the Titan Glamour Quartz Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Two Toned Stainless Steel Strap Watch in the Titan Women's Collection Campaign



Fronting this new chapter is acclaimed actor and fashion force Sobhita Dhulipala - the face of Titan's latest campaign. With a style that's both instinctive and intentional, she captures the spirit of the collection: modern, multidimensional, and unapologetically herself. Whether walking the cobbled streets of a new city, basking in golden light, or commanding a room with quiet power, Sobhita brings a rare blend of grace and grit - making her the perfect muse for a collection that celebrates women who shape their own narratives with style and strength.



Ranjani Krishnaswamy , CMO - Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited, stated,“At Titan, we are designing pieces of personal expression. The contemporary woman defies singular definitions-she is fluid, multifaceted, and unapologetically herself. Her timepieces must do more than tell time; they tell her story. Sobhita embodies this ethos perfectly. she is the embodiment of a new era: bold in presence, thoughtful in intention, and beautifully unafraid to rewrite the rules.”



From understated classics to statement-makers, the new Titan's Glamour collection offers timepieces that transition effortlessly between roles, moods, and moments.



For the classic lovers , the watches feature graceful rectangular and oval cases, adorned with crystal-studded bezels and subtle mother-of-pearl dials​. Paired with polished metal finishes and refined seven-link bracelet straps, these timepieces are ideal companions for a tailored blazer by day or a silk slip dress by night.



For the contemporary women , the collection introduces multifunction timepieces with sleek sunray dials, distinctive shaped cases, and modern strap designs​ with dual metal combinations. A hint of shimmer from delicate crystal detailing complements their minimalist design, making these watches versatile partners whether paired with white sneakers and denim as they do with cocktail outfit.



For the bold and unapologetic , crafted for women who command attention without seeking it, this line plays with geometry and shine; from gleaming bezels to sculptural straps in silver, copper, and rose gold. These timepieces turn everyday dressing into a fashion statement.



Sobhita Dhulipala sports the Titan Glamour Quartz Multifunction Green Dial Rose Gold Stainless Steel Strap Watch in the Titan Women's Collection Campaign



Sobhita Dhulipala , on the collaboration, shared,“For me, style is more than just what you wear; it's an outer display of your inner landscape. The way you show up as your fullest self, shifting effortlessly between moods and moments. I'm thrilled to partner with Titan because this collection honors that very spirit. Titan has been part of my life through meaningful family moments, and being the face of this campaign feels like a beautiful continuation of that personal connection. I'm proud to represent a collection that empowers women to express themselves fully and fearlessly.”



Prices start from Rs. 9,795, the collection ranges from gleaming silvers, soft golds, warm bi-metals, mother-of-pearl textures, and vivid sunburst finishes. The Titan Women collection ensures there's a timepiece for every facet of your journey - every bold step, every reflective pause, every celebratory moment.



Find the collection at all Titan World stores, leading multi-brand outlets, and online at .



Time in its most beautiful form. Wear your true self with Titan.



About Titan

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is widely Sensitivity: Internal known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.