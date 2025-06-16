Bhanushali Studios, JOAT Films Sign Five-Film Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures For Indian Adaptations
According to variety, the deal aims to reimagine classic WB properties through an Indian cultural lens while preserving the universal themes that made them global hits. Warner Bros. Pictures will handle worldwide distribution.
Headlined by founder and producer Vinod Bhanushali, Bhanushali Studios recently struck a three-film deal with Hansal Mehta's True Story Films.
Its slate includes“Janhit Mein Jaari,”“Main Atal Hoon,”“Costao,”“Bhaiyya Ji,” and“Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam,” reports variety.
“India represents one of the world's most vibrant and sophisticated film markets, with audiences who deeply appreciate authentic, locally rooted narratives,” said Denzil Dias, VP and managing director, India, Warner Bros. Pictures.
Dias added:“This partnership allows us to combine our storytelling heritage with exceptional local talent to create films that will resonate profoundly with Indian audiences while maintaining the universal appeal that defines great cinema.”
“We're incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures, a studio that has shaped cinematic history across generations,” Bhanushali added.
“This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to reimagine the stories by Warner Bros. Pictures through an Indian creative lens, blending emotion, scale, and culture for audiences both at home and internationally.”
Adding production firepower to the venture is Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films, who brings three decades of industry experience and an existing first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, which will kick off with a Korean remake of“The Intern.”
“I'm excited to partner with BSL to adapt Warner Bros. Pictures on titles that will resonate with Indian audiences,” Nguyen said.“Warner Bros. Pictures has an unparalleled library from which we will carefully curate select titles for the vibrant Indian market.”
Development on the first title is already underway, with creative teams and production timelines to be unveiled imminently, reports variety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment