Drone Attack in Russia Kills One, Injures Thirteen

Drone Attack in Russia Kills One, Injures Thirteen


2025-06-16 03:47:57
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone assault in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan resulted in the death of at least one individual and left 13 others wounded, according to a formal announcement by the region’s leader on Sunday.

Rustam Minnikhanov revealed that fragments from a neutralized drone struck a security post linked to a car manufacturing facility located in the Yelabuzhsky area.

This district’s main hub, the town of Yelabuga, lies approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the Ukrainian frontier.

“As a result, a worker died. A total of 13 people were injured. One is in serious condition. All were promptly provided with the necessary medical care,” Minnikhanov stated.

He further noted that a blaze ignited at the impact site but was swiftly brought under control by the appropriate emergency units.

“Despite the attempt to sow fear and panic, all enterprises and life support facilities in the republic are operating stably. Emergency services are on constant alert,” he emphasized.

In a separate post on Telegram, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that a criminal inquiry had been initiated in connection with the occurrence.

As of now, Ukrainian officials have not offered any public remarks regarding Minnikhanov’s account.

