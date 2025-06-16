Feyenoord Begins Partnership with Italian Clothing Brand Peuterey

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the next three seasons, the players and staff members of Feyenoord 1 and Feyenoord Women 1 will wear clothing from Peuterey. As of July 1, 2025, the Italian brand will be the Official Formal Fashion Supplier of Feyenoord.

Peuterey will provide the clothing that players, staff members, and other representative employees of the club will wear on match days and at other official events. The contract between the clothing brand and Feyenoord was officially signed prior to the away match against AC Milan in the Champions League in mid-February. This festive moment took place in Peuterey's European flagship store in Milan.

Part of Growth Ambition "We were looking for a new partner to fulfill the position of Official Formal Fashion Supplier," says Feyenoord's commercial director Ruud van der Knaap. "Peuterey is a beautiful Italian clothing brand that wants to create more visibility in the Netherlands and grow. This was a good match with our need for strong, emerging international brands that want to move with us as a club and share the same ambition. We found each other in this. We can help each other to grow further."

Pride Tiziano Bonacchi, CEO of Peuterey: "For us, it is fantastic to collaborate with a brand that has such a big name and strong history in the Netherlands. This will absolutely help us increase our brand awareness, even though we are already quite well represented in the Netherlands. We have had extensive discussions about this collaboration. I can't wait to see the players and staff members wearing our clothing next season. That will make me very proud."

About Peuterey The Peuterey brand was founded in 2002 in the Italian region of Tuscany. The name is inspired by one of the peaks of Mont Blanc. The three red dots in the Peuterey logo also refer to this. The brand originally focused on outerwear but now offers a complete clothing line for both business and leisure wear. Peuterey clothing is sold worldwide, particularly in Europe and Asia. In the Netherlands, the clothing is available in different stores across the country.

