Madhya Pradesh League: Arshad Lauds 'Superhero Of The Match' Shivang As Bhopal Leopards Beat Bundelkhand Bulls

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, June 16 (IANS) Bhopal Leopards skipper Arshad Khan had nothing but praise for rising star Shivang Kumar, who delivered a sensational all-round performance to guide his team to a thumping 98-run win over Bundelkhand Bulls in Match 7 of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 held at at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium.

The match saw Bhopal Leopards register their first win of the tournament, and they did so in a style that spoke volumes about their potential this season.

“The highlight of today's game was undoubtedly Shivang Kumar. The way he batted and contributed with the ball too. He was the superhero of the match,” said Arshad after the game.

“I just hope he continues delivering like this. It's these kinds of small efforts that ultimately win games. You also saw how brilliantly our bowling unit stepped up. It's the best thing for the team," he added.

Earlier in the evening, Arshad Khan won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that paid rich dividends. Openers Yash Dubey and Shivang Kumar gave Bhopal a flying start with a massive 140-run partnership for the opening wicket. While Yash played a steady hand with his 47 off 37 balls, it was Shivang who stole the show.

Playing with intent and flair, Shivang smashed 91 off just 42 deliveries, laced with nine fours and six sixes, setting the tone for Bhopal's imposing total. Finisher Aniket Verma added the finishing touches with a blistering cameo of 32 off 14 balls, pushing Bhopal to 228/8, the highest team total of the season so far.

Bundelkhand's bowlers tried to pull things back in the death overs, with Shubham Kaithwas picking up three wickets, but the damage had already been done.

With a mammoth target ahead of them, Bundelkhand Bulls needed a solid start, but Arshad Khan made sure that didn't happen. The skipper struck early, removing opener Abhishek Pathak, and from there, Bhopal kept applying the pressure.

Though Karan Tahliyani (34 off 16) and captain Harsh Gawli (40 off 31) showed some fight in the middle overs, Bhopal's bowlers kept chipping away. Once the two set batters were dismissed, wickets tumbled rapidly, with Bundelkhand eventually folding for 130 in 16.3 overs, handing Bhopal a commanding 98-run victory.

Gautam Raghuwanshi, Ayush Mankar, and Himanshu Mankar picked up two wickets each. Shivang Kumar, fresh off his batting heroics, also chipped in with a wicket. Arshad led from the front with one scalp and brilliant field placements that maintained constant pressure.

Speaking post-match, Arshad reflected on the broader impact of MPL on players' careers.

“MPL is a great platform. Last year, two players from Bhopal Leopards made it to the IPL. I hope many more from this team go on to play at higher levels,” he said.

Arshad, who was recently a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2025 under Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra, emphasized how important learnings from such experiences are in shaping match temperament.

“When you play at a higher level, you gain experience and learn a lot. I try to apply those lessons here, whether it's reading the game quicker or understanding pressure situations better," he explained.

He also stressed on maintaining a consistent mindset regardless of the tournament, saying "Be it IPL or MPL, cricket remains the same. You have to put in the same kind of effort and keep your focus."