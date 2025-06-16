403
Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan gets attacked by Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least one person lost their life, and thirteen others were wounded during a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, according to a statement by regional head Rustam Minnikhanov on Sunday. He explained that debris from a drone, intercepted before impact, fell on a checkpoint building linked to an automobile factory in the Yelabuzhsky district.
The administrative center of the district, the town of Yelabuga, is located approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Ukraine’s border. Minnikhanov said, “As a result, a worker died. A total of 13 people were injured. One is in serious condition. All were promptly provided with the necessary medical care.”
He also reported that a fire broke out at the site but was swiftly extinguished by emergency responders. Despite attempts to incite fear and panic, Minnikhanov assured that all key industries and essential services in the republic continue to operate smoothly, with emergency teams maintaining full readiness.
Separately, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the attack. Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to these claims.
