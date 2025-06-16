Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia plans on expanding relations with Africa in ‘sensitive’ divisions

2025-06-16 03:27:12
(MENAFN) Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced plans to intensify Moscow’s cooperation with African countries, particularly in military and security sectors, as part of a broader effort to strengthen ties with the continent. Speaking at a press briefing, Peskov highlighted Russia’s expanding presence in Africa, emphasizing a comprehensive approach focused on economic and investment collaboration alongside sensitive defense and security partnerships.

In recent years, Russia has positioned itself as a key strategic ally for several African nations, including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic, which have increasingly sought Russian security support, often turning away from former colonial power France amid accusations of aggression.

At an Africa Day event in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to supporting African sovereignty, criticizing neocolonial influences. Beyond military cooperation, Russia is also expanding its diplomatic presence, with new embassies planned in Comoros, Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan, as well as a consulate in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

Trade between Russia and Africa has surged, exceeding $27.7 billion in 2024, while the number of African students studying in Russia continues to grow, with over 32,000 currently enrolled—education being a key area of bilateral cooperation, according to Lavrov.

