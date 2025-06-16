'Operation Sindoor' To Be Theme Of Popular Durga Puja In Kolkata Organised By BJP Leader
Ghosh, councillor of Ward 50 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and chief organiser of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti, announced the theme through a post on social media.
Like in previous years, the committee has once again refused to accept the annual financial grant given by the West Bengal government to community puja organisers. Santosh Mitra Square was among the first Durga Puja committees in the state to reject the state's monetary assistance, with Ghosh calling it a misuse of public funds at a time when the government struggles to meet essential civic expenses.
Last year, several other puja committees also declined the grant, citing public outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata and the alleged cover-up attempts by sections of the administration.
In 2023, the puja's theme was the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had attended the celebrations that year.
Santosh Mitra Square stands out as one of the few prominent Durga Pujas in West Bengal not controlled by the ruling Trinamool Congress. It is the only major puja in the state spearheaded by a BJP leader, and has matched TMC-led pujas in scale and public turnout.
The selection of Operation Sindoor as this year's theme has already sparked political controversy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently alleged that the name itself was politically motivated, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using it to“market sindoor” for electoral gains.
In response, BJP leaders accused the Chief Minister of echoing Pakistani narratives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment