Poco F7 With Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 And 7,550Mah Battery Launching Soon

Poco is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship, the Poco F7, and if early details are anything to go by, it's set to make quite an entrance. Flipkart has already leaked some details, especially on the phone's enormous battery, even if the official launch date is still unknown.

A promotional page that subtly went live on Flipkart's website claims that the Poco F7 would have an enormous 7,550mAh battery, making it the biggest smartphone battery in India to date. Unless another company sneaks in with something even bigger before the F7 officially launches, that is. For contrast, the Vivo T4 and iQOO Z10, the current record holders, both have 7,300mAh batteries.

Poco F7 details leaked

Under normal use, the Poco F7's battery is expected to last more than two days on a single charge, according to Flipkart's website. Specifically, Poco says that its silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery technology allows for up to 2.18 days of operation after a full charge. A big selling factor for people who frequently worry about battery backup. Users may use the gadget to charge other devices, such as a power bank, because it supports 22.5W reverse wired charging and 90W rapid charging.

Poco F7 will be priced around 💰 ₹30,000 in India. What do you guys think about the pricing? twitter/r0OgvrwUfY

- Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 15, 2025

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU may power the Poco F7. According to a Geekbench listing, at least one of the phone's models will come with this new CPU and 12GB of RAM. High performance is the goal of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, and preliminary benchmarks indicate that it may run more similarly to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

POCO F7 design is out3 colors - Black, White & Cyber Silver (Limited Edition)30% performance boost over F6, metal build, 7550mAh batteryLiking this white & silver colorPricing in the Rs 30-35k range twitter/h4lytVbFdh

- Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 15, 2025

Numerous speculations suggest that the Poco F7 may be a renamed iteration of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, just introduced in China. If so, the Poco F7 should have a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. Along with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, the phone may also have an IP68 classification for resistance to dust and water.

The F7 is anticipated to include a triple camera configuration on the rear, consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP main sensor. A 20MP front camera is probably featured for selfies.

Poco F7 price leaked

When it comes to pricing, Poco has consistently used an aggressive approach. The Poco F4 began at Rs 27,999, and the F6 and F5 were also introduced in India for Rs 29,999. Poco is probably going to retain the F7's pricing in the same range because of the fierce competition from companies like OnePlus and iQOO in the sub-Rs 30,000 market. It is anticipated that any price increase will be minimal.