Sudanese official states Ukraine doing West’s ‘dirty work’ in Africa
(MENAFN) A Sudanese Foreign Ministry official, Muhammad Al-Sirr, has accused Ukraine of doing the West’s “dirty work” by backing armed groups involved in terrorist attacks across African countries like Libya, Somalia, and Niger. In an interview with RT, Al-Sirr claimed that Ukraine has been supplying weapons, including drones, to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been engaged in a violent conflict with Sudan’s regular army since April 2023.
Al-Sirr alleged that Ukraine began supporting RSF attacks on Sudanese infrastructure about seven to eight months ago, asserting that Ukrainian assistance was necessary because the rebels lacked the technology to carry out these operations independently.
The accusations against Ukraine intensified after a deadly 2024 ambush in Mali, where Tuareg rebels killed numerous Malian and Wagner mercenaries. Ukrainian military intelligence reportedly praised the attack, leading Mali and its allies Burkina Faso and Niger to cut diplomatic ties with Kiev.
Further reports suggest that Ukrainian-made drones and documents linked to Ukrainian military intelligence were found with jihadist groups in Mali, allegedly transferred through Mauritania with help from Ukrainian instructors embedded with Tuareg fighters. Additional media sources have claimed Ukrainian sabotage units assisted jihadists with drone operations, and Ukraine shared drone warfare tactics with rebels targeting Russian security forces in Mali.
Russian officials have accused Ukraine of supplying Western arms and training militants in Africa to destabilize the region. However, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has denied these claims, maintaining its commitment to international law and respect for other nations’ sovereignty.
