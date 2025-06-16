Buses Arrive As Kashmiri Students Begin Escape From War-Hit Iran

Their destination was Qom, and then Gilan, a northern province thought to be safer from Israeli airstrikes. From there, officials hope, they might reach the Armenian border. But no one knows how long that will take.

“We've been told to get out. So we're going,” said a medical student from Srinagar who asked not to be named.“They said no one should stay back in dorms or apartments. We've seen missiles fall near us. No one wants to be left behind.”

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has coordinated the bus relocations as part of a limited evacuation plan for students caught in the middle of a conflict that seems to grow more violent by the hour.

On Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted permission for Indian students to be escorted to the Armenia border through Norduz. The buses started moving soon after.

But not all students are moving. Hundreds remain trapped in Qom, a city south of Tehran, where dozens of Kashmiri students are enrolled in seminaries. Many haven't been able to make contact for days.

“We don't know what's happening in Qom,” said a student in Tehran.“We've been calling and texting our friends. No replies. Maybe they've lost internet. Maybe worse.”

The tension is growing. Just days ago, a missile struck near the Hujjatdost Dormitory in Tehran, injuring two Indian students from Kashmir.“Their condition is stable,” said Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the J&K Students Association.“But the psychological impact on everyone here is huge. These are young people living in a warzone.”

The Association has confirmed that the students injured in the blast have been relocated to Ramsar, another northern area. The Embassy and university officials are working to move students from city to city, trying to avoid the most dangerous zones.

“Some areas like Tabriz are still vulnerable,” one student said.“So it's not like we're out of danger. We're just moving away from the worst of it.”

Back home in Kashmir, families are living minute to minute, tracking updates through news alerts and WhatsApp voice notes. Many have already reached out to government officials.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he spoke with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.“He assured me that all necessary steps are being taken,” Abdullah posted on X.

Others have echoed the concern. MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi wrote that he has urged the Foreign Ministry to relocate students within Iran or evacuate them once the airspace opens.

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed worry about the 1,300-plus Kashmiri students in Iran.“Their families are in anguish,” he said in a message.“We pray for their safety and urge swift action.”

For students still in Tehran and cities like Ahvaz and Qazvin, anxiety is building. Amir Ali (name changed), a student from North Kashmir, said he has been calling help lines with no response.“I'm stuck in Ahvaz,” he said.“My friends are in Tehran. A missile hit near their college. I haven't slept in two nights.”

Kashmiri student groups have been trying to help by sharing verified updates, relocation instructions, and embassy contacts.

One urgent message that circulated Monday told students to gather at Gate No. 2 of Velenjak University by 9:30 a.m.“No Indian student should stay back,” it read.“Ensure this is followed without exception.”

The broader conflict, now in its fourth day, has claimed at least 224 lives in Iran, according to the country's Health Ministry. Most of the casualties are civilians.

Israel has been targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran, while Tehran has retaliated with missile strikes on cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa.

For now, the road to safety is long and uncertain. Gilan might only be a stopover. The Armenian border may still be days away. And the hope of flying home seems far off, as Iran's airspace remains closed.

Yet the buses keep coming. And for students like Amir, that's enough, for now.

“Just tell people we want to come home,” he said.“That's all we want. Just to come home.”

