Ministry Of Interior Urges Motorists To Ensure Fire Extinguishers Are Functional

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has issued a renewed call to all motorists in Qatar to prioritize road safety by ensuring that their vehicles are equipped with functional fire extinguishers.

In a public awareness message on X platform, the Ministry emphasized that having a working fire extinguisher is not just a legal requirement but a crucial safety measure that can help prevent minor incidents from turning into major emergencies.“Having a functional fire extinguisher in your vehicle is one of the most important road safety requirements,” the Ministry stated.

Drivers have been advised to regularly inspect their fire extinguishers, checking their expiration dates and ensuring that the devices are properly maintained and accessible at all times. A prompt response in the event of a fire can save lives, protect property, and reduce the risk of injury.

The Ministry also reminded the public that road safety is a shared responsibility and that small actions-such as maintaining basic safety equipment-can make a significant difference.

This advisory is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to promote traffic safety, reduce accidents, and foster a culture of preparedness among drivers across the country.

