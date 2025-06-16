21Shares Expands Nasdaq Stockholm Offering With Five New Crypto ETP Listings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New listings reflect growing demand for regulated crypto investment products in the Nordic region

Zurich, 16 June 2025 – 21Shares AG, one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the crosslisting of five additional products on Nasdaq Stockholm, further solidifying its presence in the Nordic region and reinforcing its commitment to providing investors with regulated, transparent, and simple access to digital assets.

The newly listed products include:



21Shares Uniswap ETP (Ticker: AUNI)

21Shares Avalanche ETP (Ticker: AVAX)

21Shares Bitcoin Gold ETP (Ticker: BOLD)

21Shares Solana Core Staking ETP (Ticker: CSOL) 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP (Ticker: ETHC)

These products join an existing suite of 21Shares products already available on Nasdaq Stockholm: the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC), 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH), 21Shares Solana ETP (ASOL), 21Shares XRP ETP (AXRP), and 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC).

“Our continued expansion in the Nordic region reflects the increasing demand from both retail and institutional investors for diversified and cost-effective crypto exposure,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares.“By offering a broader selection of single-asset and thematic crypto ETPs, we're empowering investors to build more customised and resilient portfolios through a familiar exchange environment.”

“We are pleased to welcome the expansion of 21Shares' product suite on Nasdaq Stockholm. These newly listed ETPs reflect the kind of innovation that is shaping the future of financial markets. As the ETP market continues to grow, we remain committed to modernising access to investment opportunities and supporting greater transparency," said Helena Wedin, Head of ETF & ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

With this expansion, 21Shares now offers 10 ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, spanning large-cap cryptocurrencies, innovative index strategies, and staking-enabled products. All products are fully collateralised and traded in a regulated, liquid format, providing an easy gateway to digital assets without the need to manage wallets or custody directly. With annual fees ranging from 0.21% to 2.50%, these products are some of the most cost-efficient in the market.

With listings across Europe that include Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange, and SIX Swiss Exchange, 21Shares is the largest and most diversified crypto ETP provider in the region.

For more information on 21Shares' full product suite, visit .





Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit .

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the“Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under .

The approval of the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the“FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2024 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2024 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website ( or ).

