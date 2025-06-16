Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President Discusses Israel-Iran Conflict with Kuwaiti Emir

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a phone conversation on Sunday, during which they tackled the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran along with a range of pressing regional and international matters, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In the conversation, Erdogan voiced deep alarm over Israel’s recent strikes on Iran, warning that such actions risk further destabilizing a region already on edge. He described the Netanyahu administration as a danger to international peace and cautioned that the Middle East is ill-equipped to endure another full-scale conflict.

Erdogan also pointed out that Israel's actions are complicating efforts to revive nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. He reiterated his belief that dialogue and diplomacy are the only feasible routes to a peaceful resolution on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Diplomacy is the only effective way to settle the disagreement over Iran's nuclear program, he noted.

Both Türkiye and Kuwait, Erdogan emphasized, have unequivocally denounced what he described as Israeli aggression and acts of genocide in Gaza. He accused Israel of using the Iran conflict to distract from its ongoing military campaign in the Palestinian enclave. Israel is attempting to shift focus by heightening tensions with Iran, Erdogan stated, emphasizing that these attempts must be prevented from succeeding.

