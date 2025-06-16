403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump commands ‘largest mass deportation in history’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has called for federal authorities to launch the “largest mass deportation in history” in a dramatic escalation of his immigration policy. In a post on Truth Social Sunday evening, Trump directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to increase deportations in major Democrat-led cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York — areas where large numbers of undocumented migrants live.
Trump accused Democrats of using undocumented migrants to “expand their voter base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare state at the expense of hardworking Americans.”
Some Democratic strongholds, including Los Angeles and Chicago, prohibit local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration agencies under their sanctuary laws — a policy Trump and Republicans strongly oppose.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned Trump’s move, arguing it was unconstitutional and a fear-provoking overreach of federal power. Newsom challenged the policy in court, insisting it exceeded the president’s legal bounds.
A curfew was put in place in parts of Los Angeles on Tuesday following days of looting and violent confrontations with police. Trump has pledged to reverse what he calls Joe Biden’s “open border” policy, which, in his view, has led to a dramatic rise in unauthorized migration across the US-Mexico border.
Trump accused Democrats of using undocumented migrants to “expand their voter base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare state at the expense of hardworking Americans.”
Some Democratic strongholds, including Los Angeles and Chicago, prohibit local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration agencies under their sanctuary laws — a policy Trump and Republicans strongly oppose.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned Trump’s move, arguing it was unconstitutional and a fear-provoking overreach of federal power. Newsom challenged the policy in court, insisting it exceeded the president’s legal bounds.
A curfew was put in place in parts of Los Angeles on Tuesday following days of looting and violent confrontations with police. Trump has pledged to reverse what he calls Joe Biden’s “open border” policy, which, in his view, has led to a dramatic rise in unauthorized migration across the US-Mexico border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment