Trump commands ‘largest mass deportation in history’

2025-06-16 02:39:30
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has called for federal authorities to launch the “largest mass deportation in history” in a dramatic escalation of his immigration policy. In a post on Truth Social Sunday evening, Trump directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to increase deportations in major Democrat-led cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York — areas where large numbers of undocumented migrants live.

Trump accused Democrats of using undocumented migrants to “expand their voter base, cheat in elections, and grow the welfare state at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Some Democratic strongholds, including Los Angeles and Chicago, prohibit local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration agencies under their sanctuary laws — a policy Trump and Republicans strongly oppose.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned Trump’s move, arguing it was unconstitutional and a fear-provoking overreach of federal power. Newsom challenged the policy in court, insisting it exceeded the president’s legal bounds.

A curfew was put in place in parts of Los Angeles on Tuesday following days of looting and violent confrontations with police. Trump has pledged to reverse what he calls Joe Biden’s “open border” policy, which, in his view, has led to a dramatic rise in unauthorized migration across the US-Mexico border.

