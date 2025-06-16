Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Predicts Israel-Iran Peace Agreement 'Soon'


2025-06-16 02:24:22
(MENAFN) Amid rising tensions and fresh military confrontations between Israel and Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that the two nations will strike a peace agreement in the near future.

Posting Sunday on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump declared, "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal."

The statement came just hours after renewed hostilities between the two countries. On Friday, Israel launched targeted strikes on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, resulting in the reported deaths of multiple senior Iranian commanders and scientists. The attacks triggered retaliatory actions from Iran over the weekend.

Despite the escalating violence, Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic progress: "We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place."

The president also criticized what he perceives as a lack of recognition for his efforts in the region, adding that he " never get credit for anything," before concluding with, "that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump did not specify who is involved in the discussions or what form the negotiations are taking, but his comments hint at behind-the-scenes efforts to de-escalate a rapidly intensifying regional conflict.

