Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Fly Arystan Launches New Flights To Kyrgyzstan

2025-06-16 02:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 16. The budget-friendly airline of Kazakhstan, Fly Arystan, is hitting the ground running with seasonal flights to Kyrgyzstan, kicking off on June 15, 2025, Trend reports.

The airline is set to spread its wings on the Almaty–Bishkek route, flying the friendly skies twice a week, every Tuesday and Sunday. These flights will keep flying high until the clock strikes August 31, 2025.

In the meantime, as of June 5, 2025, Fly Arystan has taken to the skies with seasonal flights connecting Almaty and Bahrain's Manama. This is a piece of the puzzle in the airline's game plan to reel in more tourists.

Fly Arystan is a low-cost carrier based in Kazakhstan. It began operations in May 2019 and flies a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline serves both domestic and international destinations from bases in Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Aktau, and Shymkent.

Fly Arystan flies to countries including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, India, UAE, Qatar, and China. It was named Best Low-Cost Carrier in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in both 2023 and 2024.

