Jindal Drilling 'Shaping Up For Positive Cycle' On Crude Tailwind: SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma

Jindal Drilling is“shaping up for a positive cycle,” citing rising crude oil prices, the completion of the Jindal Pioneer acquisition, and a strengthening technical chart setup, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

At the time of writing, shares of Jindal Drilling were trading at ₹672.50, up 0.6% on the day.

Sharma noted that Brent crude has risen approximately 11–12% in recent weeks to around $86–$87 per barrel, up from $77, and said offshore rig demand is positively correlated with sustained crude above $80.

He added that management confirmed in its Q4 earnings call that rising crude supports upstream capex and rig demand.

At a current market price of ₹666, Sharma pointed to the company's PE of 8.90x, ROE of 15%, and ROCE of 16.41%.

Gross debt stood at ₹164 crore as of March 2025, but Sharma highlighted that liquid investments of ₹606 crore and ₹151 crore in loans to JV offset this, confirming management's net cash position of approximately ₹110–131 crore as“accurate.”

He said the Jindal Pioneer acquisition, closed on March 5, 2025, was fully funded through internal accruals with no new debt and a deferred payment structure to be completed within one year.

Sharma added that part of the earnings impact is already reflected in Q4FY25 results, with PAT at ₹53 crore and EPS of ₹18, up from ₹17 in the third quarter (Q3), and that full impact will be visible from the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 onward.

He cited an orderbook of ₹1,791 crore as of March 31, with ₹898 crore allocated for FY26, which management described as“conservative.”

Rig-wise contract rates include Jindal Supreme at $88,859/day, Virtue-I at $80,633/day, and Jindal Pioneer at $36,500/day, rising to $40,000/day from July.

On pricing, Sharma said management attributed low rates in ONGC's last tender to“competitor desperation,” which it does not expect to repeat.

He said management is targeting over $60,000 rates in upcoming tenders and confirmed efforts to diversify beyond ONGC into the Middle East and Mexico.

Sharma noted that management confirmed a strong, though indirect, correlation between crude prices and Jindal Drilling's earnings, citing historical parallels with the 2017–2018 upcycle, when crude prices above $80 drove over $60,000 global rig rates.

On technicals, Sharma identified a descending triangle pattern on the weekly chart with support at ₹573–600.

He said the stock is bouncing from this zone with strong volume and added that a breakout above ₹686 would open upside targets of ₹784 and ₹862, while a failure could trigger a retest of support or a decline to ₹500.

Sharma said the PEG ratio stands at ~0.74 and called the stock“undervalued and high-quality,” noting a fair price estimate of ₹1,315 and a 50% margin of safety.

The stock has declined 15.2% so far in 2025.

