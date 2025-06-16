Explosions Heard In Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert
This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
“The enemy is attacking the capital with UAVs. Air defense may be in operation,” wrote Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram .
He urged residents to remain in safe places until the alert is lifted.
The activity of Ukrainian air defense forces targeting enemy objects was confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .
"Air defense is operating on the left bank. Stay in shelters!" he stated.
Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force Command had warned of the launch of strike drones by Russian forces from northern and eastern directions. Air raid alerts were issued in the capital and several regions.
