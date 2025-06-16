Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Heard In Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert

Explosions Heard In Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert


2025-06-16 01:45:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert triggered by the threat of Russian drones.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy is attacking the capital with UAVs. Air defense may be in operation,” wrote Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram .

He urged residents to remain in safe places until the alert is lifted.

The activity of Ukrainian air defense forces targeting enemy objects was confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

“Air defense is operating on the left bank. Stay in shelters!” he stated.

Read also: Ukraine hits attack drone production facility in Russia

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force Command had warned of the launch of strike drones by Russian forces from northern and eastern directions. Air raid alerts were issued in the capital and several regions.

MENAFN16062025000193011044ID1109677988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search