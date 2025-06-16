Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,200 Over Past Day

2025-06-16 01:45:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in its full-scale war against Ukraine have reached approximately 1,005,060 personnel as of June 16, 2025. This includes 1,200 Russian troops killed in the past 24 hours alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel, Russia's military losses over the past day include: 10,939 (+2) tanks, 22,811 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 29,208 (+18) artillery systems, 1,418 (+0) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,187 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, 337 (+0) helicopters, 40,804 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,346 (+9) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 52,096 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,916 (+1) units of special equipment.



 Read also: DIU destroy s Russian Buk, Imbir, and Pantsir-S1 systems in Zaporizhzhia

As Ukrinform also reported, as many as 133 combat engagements took place on the front line, according to the AFU General Staff update as of 22:00 on June 15.

