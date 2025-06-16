Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,200 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
In addition to personnel, Russia's military losses over the past day include: 10,939 (+2) tanks, 22,811 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 29,208 (+18) artillery systems, 1,418 (+0) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 1,187 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, 337 (+0) helicopters, 40,804 (+95) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,346 (+9) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 52,096 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,916 (+1) units of special equipment.
Read also: DIU destroy s Russian Buk, Imbir, and Pantsir-S1 systems in Zaporizhzhia
As Ukrinform also reported, as many as 133 combat engagements took place on the front line, according to the AFU General Staff update as of 22:00 on June 15.
