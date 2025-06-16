403
Israel Targets Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran
(MENAFN) A building belonging to Iran’s Foreign Ministry was struck during an Israeli aerial assault on Tehran, Iranian officials confirmed Sunday, marking a new escalation in the spiraling conflict between the two nations.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies.”
He reported that the attack injured multiple civilians, including ministry personnel. Several civilians were wounded in the assault, “including a number of my colleagues who were taken to the hospital for treatment,” Khatibzadeh stated.
Condemning the assault, he added, “This is yet another clear war crime, part of the regime of Israel’s ongoing and systematic campaign of aggression against #Iran.”
The bombing was part of a broader Israeli operation that began early Friday, targeting various strategic sites across Iran, including military and nuclear installations. Tehran responded with a wave of retaliatory missile strikes shortly after.
According to Iran’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed 128 people and wounded approximately 900 since the strikes began. Israeli authorities, meanwhile, reported 13 deaths and over 370 injuries resulting from Iran's counterattacks.
As casualties mount and accusations fly, the prospect of de-escalation appears increasingly remote.
