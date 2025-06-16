Flikeze Announces The Launch Of Innovative Neoneck All-In-One Neck Therapy Device On June 16

MENAFN - GetNews) NeoNeck All-in-one Neck Therapy Device combined Dynamic Pneumatic Traction with Red Light, EMS, and Heat Therapy.

FliKEZE, an innovation-driven wellness technology brand, today announced the upcoming launch of its latest product, the NeoNeck All-in-One Neck Therapy Device , set to go live on June 16, 2025. Designed to provide fast, effective, and sustainable relief from neck pain, NeoNeck harnesses the power of Dynamic Pneumatic Traction, Red Light Therapy, EMS Microcurrent Therapy, and Soothing Heat Therapy in a single at-home device.







NeoNeck -All-in-1 Smart Neck Treatment System.

FliKEZE was founded from a moment of personal inspiration when its creator witnessed the transformative effects of red light therapy on his wife's post-childbirth recovery. This experience led to the birth of a brand dedicated to democratizing wellness technologies that improve quality of life.

Today, FliKEZE is known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, customer-centricity, quality, accessibility, and sustainability, developing home-use products that deliver clinic-grade results. With its roots in photobiomodulation therapy, the company now serves a global customer base seeking solutions for pain relief, fitness recovery, and beauty enhancement.

Modern lifestyles, marked by prolonged smartphone and computer use, place unnatural stress on the cervical spine. This often leads to a loss of the neck's natural curve, causing chronic stiffness, tension headaches, and nerve compression. NeoNeck was engineered to restore the neck's healthy curve using Dynamic Pneumatic Traction, a breakthrough therapy previously accessible only in clinical settings.







At the heart of NeoNeck lies its Dynamic Pneumatic Traction system, which cycles between Lift Mode and Tilt Mode to gently decompress spinal discs and release muscle tension. This action creates an optimal state for its additional therapies to take effect:

Dynamic Pneumatic Traction

Provides vertical and side-to-side cervical stretching, relieving nerve pressure and improving posture.

Dual-Wavelength Red Light Therapy (660 nm surface / 850 nm deep)

Stimulates circulation boosts collagen production, reduces inflammation, and promotes deep tissue repair.

EMS Microcurrent Therapy

Relaxes spasms, retrains posture-supporting muscles, and helps relieve tension headaches.

Soothing Heat Therapy

Warms muscles to enhance circulation and maximize the absorption of red light and EMS benefits.







NeoNeck's multi-mode synchronization ensures these functions operate in harmony, delivering surface-to-deep tissue relief in as little as 15 minutes per session.

FliKEZE NeoNeck is purpose-built for individuals who suffer from neck stiffness and tension due to various lifestyle factors, including:



Desk workers (8+ hours daily) managing the effects of“tech neck.”

Fitness enthusiasts dealing with cervical strain from strength training or sports.

Post-surgery patients require gentle, controlled traction to aid recovery. Elderly individuals seeking a drug-free solution for arthritis-related neck stiffness.

Testimonials from early users, including office workers, retirees, students, and fitness enthusiasts, have reported marked improvements in mobility, pain reduction, and sleep quality after incorporating NeoNeck into their routines.

FliKEZE NeoNeck will officially launch on June 16, 2025, and will be available through the FliKEZE Official Online Store and FliKEZE Amazon US Store .

To celebrate the launch, the company is offering an introductory discounted price of $99.99, reduced from the original retail price of $129.99, for a limited time.







Consumers are encouraged to visit the site to secure their NeoNeck and experience the convenience of professional-grade neck therapy at home, supported by free shipping on orders over $50 and 24/7 customer service.

About FliKEZE

FliKEZE is a leading innovator in wellness technology, committed to making advanced therapies accessible, effective, and easy to use at home. The company's growing product portfolio spans pain relief, fitness recovery, and beauty enhancement, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their well-being through science-backed solutions.

For more information, please visit FliKEZE Official Website .