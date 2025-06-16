Marcos Jr Should Follow His Father On China

MENAFN - Asia Times) If the past is any reference, the current rift between the Philippines and China is an aberration. The two countries are now marking the golden anniversary of official relations but trade and people-to-people linkages go back centuries.

Interestingly, formal ties were forged by President Ferdinand Marcos Sr, father of the incumbent leader, Ferdinand Jr. The elder Marcos seemed to have a good read of the changing times and foresaw China's potential. At a time of geopolitical rigidities, he expanded the country's diplomatic horizons.

Fast forward to the present, as bilateral ties fray, the father's bold move continues to offer valuable lessons for his son. The country's gulf with China is not ideological, and China should not be narrowly viewed through a single lens.

The earliest recorded barter between Chinese and Filipino natives dates back to the 9th century. From 1565 to 1815, Manila served as a global entrepot, facilitating trade between China and Europe via ocean-going galleons built by Filipino craftsmen.

This made the city home to the oldest Chinatown. Intermarriages during the Spanish colonial period gave rise to a mestizo class, from which many national heroes, such as Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio, hail. During World War II, ethnic Chinese guerrilla units, such as the Wha-Chi, joined the underground resistance.

The Cold War put the Philippines and China in opposite camps. But in a bold stroke, Marcos Sr breached that divide. He ended Peking's support to local communist rebels and got petroleum from China as a global oil crisis raged. He gave citizenship to ethnic Chinese in the country through naturalization, paving the way for their integration into Philippine polity.

With their legal status secured, some of these Chinese entrepreneurs would later become taipans and philanthropists, giving back to their new homeland. They were also among the pioneer investors during the early years of China's reform and opening up, helping the land of their forebears.

Marcos Sr also staked the country's claim in the Spratlys, occupying large atolls that form the nucleus of the country's smallest town. Manila began exploring oil offshore west Palawan. Thus, Marcos' astute move gave social, economic and security gains for his country.