Mumbai, Delhi On YELLOW ALERT For Heavy Rain IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad And Nowcast Warning For NCR
Notably, there is no weather alert in Mumbai for the coming five days. The weather agency predicted more rains over the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius today while the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. On June 17 at 5:30 AM, 91% relative humidity was recorded in Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for coastal regions of Maharashtra today and stated,“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 18th-21st; Gujarat Region on 18th & 19th June with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over... Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch” until June 17.
Cyclonic circulation was observed over Maharashtra and neighbouring while Southwest monsoon persists in“active phase” and is set to bring rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.Delhi-NCR weather today
Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert warning for the national capital, which is expected to remain effective until June 18. As rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected to bring relief from heatwave, the temperatures will likely drop 3-5 degrees below normal range for this time period. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35-37 degrees Celsius today while the minimum temperature will hover around 22-24 degrees Celsius.
Nowcast warning issued by the weather agency at 9:00 AM states,“Light rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Safidon, Jind (Haryana) Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras (U.P.).”
