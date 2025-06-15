Vikrant Massey Credits Wife Sheetal For Giving Him The Honour To Become A Father
Vikrant took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his son Vardaan posing in front of the iconic Colosseum in Rome, Italy. The actor and his son are posing together on the cobblestone street with the iconic landmark in the background.
The 38-year-old actor can be seen crouching and smiling widely, giving a thumbs-up gesture. His son is standing beside him, dressed adorably in a matching printed shirt and shorts set.
“A very happy Father's Day to all the men who try, fail and yet try again to be the Father they've always wanted to be. PC: The one who gave me the honour to be one @sheetalthakur,” Vikrant wrote as the caption.
Vikrant married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in 2022. The couple had announced the arrival of their son in February via a heartfelt post on Instagram that read,“O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant.”
Looking forward, the actor is geared up for the release of his upcoming film“Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan,” which marks the debut of Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh,“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It."
Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will release on July 11.
He is also set to play spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the film“White” by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is set to direct the international production.
