Watch: Abu Dhabi Driver Jumps Red Light, Hits Minibus In Horrific Crash

A terrible accident took place on an Abu Dhabi street because one driver ran the red light , in yet another reminder of this serious traffic violation, which puts many lives at risk.

The emirate's police force shared a 28-second clip that shows how the driver of a white hatchback car took a left despite the red signal in his designated lane.

After making a left turn, road cameras from a different angle captured the side of the car crashing into the front of a minibus, resulting in a violent collision. The impact caused the car to spin 360 degrees before slamming into the sidewalk, sustaining significant damage.

The force of the collision was so intense that it caused the minibus to overturn, flipping onto its side and coming to a rest in the middle of the road. The sudden rollover highlights the severity of the impact and the extent of the disruption caused by the crash.

Take a look at the video shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

Hefty penalties

Jumping the red light is a serious traffic offence in the UAE, punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

To retrieve your car after impound, you must pay Dh50,000. If not paid within 3 months, the vehicle is auctioned.

However and as per the new UAE traffic law, whoever causes the death of a person on the road will be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

If the offence occurs under any of the following aggravating circumstances, the penalty shall include imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000, or one of these two penalties:



Jumping the red light

Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, or any narcotic or psychotropic substances

Driving a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled driving licence Driving in a valley during floods